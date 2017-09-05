Thieves snatch hedge trimmer from gardener in Wraysbury

10:20AM, Tuesday 05 September 2017
A gardener had his hedge trimmer poached by two thieves in Wraysbury on Friday.
The victim had left his tools on the ground while gardening at a house in Staines Road.
At about 3.30pm, a silver Mercedes parked across the driveway before a man and woman got out, stole a long handled hedge trimmer and jumped back in the car.
After witnessing the theft, the gardener chased after the pair and tried to prize their passenger door open to pull the trimmer back out.
The car continued to pull away with the gardener eventually falling over and injuring himself.
The burglars managed to escape and it is believed they were using fake number plates.
Call police on 101 with information.
