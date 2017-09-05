Tue, 05
20 °C
Wed, 06
17 °C
Thu, 07
18 °C
SECTION INDEX

Thieves snatch hedge trimmer from gardener in Wraysbury

A gardener had his hedge trimmer poached by two thieves in Wraysbury on Friday.

The victim had left his tools on the ground while gardening at a house in Staines Road.

At about 3.30pm, a silver Mercedes parked across the driveway before a man and woman got out, stole a long handled hedge trimmer and jumped back in the car.

After witnessing the theft, the gardener chased after the pair and tried to prize their passenger door open to pull the trimmer back out.

The car continued to pull away with the gardener eventually falling over and injuring himself.

The burglars managed to escape and it is believed they were using fake number plates.

Call police on 101 with information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

LIVE: GCSE results day 2017

AS IT HAPPENED: GCSE results day 2017

Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks will be picking up their results today. We will be bringing you reaction, stories from the students and pass rates throughout the morning.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved