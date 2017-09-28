Donations help Wraysbury Village Trust buy minibus for the village

The Wraysbury Village Trust has bought a new minibus for the village’s community groups following a flurry of donations.

Each year the trust, which was formed in 1972, aims to raise money to support good causes in the area.

This year, its attentions focused on helping the village’s elderly residents, particularly members of Wraysbury and Horton Age Concern who attend weekly catch-ups at Wraysbury Village Hall.

Members of the group use a minibus to get to and from their meetings but it needed upgrading.

The trust set its sights on buying an up-to-date vehicle and following a combination of private donations and donations from businesses it raised £29,000.

Andy Davison, raising money on behalf of the Wraysbury Village Trust, said: “In a very short period of time the pledges added up to over £20,000 at which point I knew we were onto something special and really important to our community.”

The new minibus was unveiled to Age Concern members today (Thursday) while they enjoyed a fish and chip lunch at Wraysbury Village Hall.

Andy added: “They were over the moon. They were really panicking about what they were going to do.”

The new minibus features a wheelchair lift and enough cash has been left over to buy an on-board defibrillator.

It has also been agreed that other societies and sports teams in the village will be able to use it for away matches where possible.

Andy added: “The way that we’re going to use it is as a community bus that the trust owns and pays for all the running costs. The priority users will be Age Concern and hopefully this will help them as I know they have been planning a trip to the seaside.”