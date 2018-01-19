Wraysbury residents waiting to see if new bus routes will be fit for purpose

Replacements for bus routes under threat have been found, but Wraysbury residents are waiting to see whether they will be fit for purpose.

From next week routes two, 10 and 11, currently delivered by First Bus, will be replaced by new services by Courtney Buses.

The company will provide routes numbered two, 10 and 15/15A with Reading Buses also providing a number of services on the number two route.

Wraysbury will be connected with Windsor but not Slough meaning anyone wanting to make the journey, including schoolchildren, will have to take two buses.

At the end of last year villagers Henry Perez and Graham Cribbin started a petition to save the 10/11 route which runs from Slough to Heathrow via Wraysbury. It gained nearly 500 signatures but has not yet been submitted.

Mr Perez, 75, said: “The petition is still there if the route doesn’t appear to be fit for purpose. At the moment there are good sides to the bus but there are downsides.”

The pair have been in contact with Cllr Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) for help.

Cllr Rayner said RBWM had been put in a difficult situation when First Bus requested a significant amount of money to continue providing the route.

He added that the current solution means children going to school in Slough and Langley will have to change in Datchet but the current timetable means it is unlikely they will make the connection.

“The First group held the council to a king’s ransom to carry on the bus service as it was,” said Cllr Rayner.

“The council has come up with a solution which is not ideal but it is the best they can do in a short period of time.

“I am still working with the officers to see if they can come up with another option.”

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said the routes secured will ‘keep communities well-connected’ and were developed after speaking to residents.

“By looking at the needs of the communities served by the previous routes we have been able to change these routes to provide quicker, more direct services and create better connections between areas,” he added.

Route two will start on January 30 and now run from Dedworth, via Windsor, to Slough.

Route 10 starts on Saturday, running from Dedworth, through to Heathrow Terminal 5, via Windsor, Datchet, Sunnymeads, Wraysbury and Poyle.

Route 15/15A also starts on Saturday, running from Maidenhead through to Taplow, Dorney, Eton Wick, Eton and Slough.