Police urge caution following two dog thefts in Horton and Wraysbury

Police are warning dog owners to take extra precautions after two pets were stolen on Monday (Apr9).

The first theft took place between 6pm and midnight at a house in Stanwell Road, Horton.

The owner had let their four-year-old black and white Pug into the front garden to go to the toilet but when they went to let it back in it had vanished.

Later that evening, a dog owner in Old Mill Place, Wraysbury, had their pet poached in a similar manner.

The Bishon Poo had been going to the toilet in the front garden at about 10pm while its owner went for a quick stroll outside.

A black VW Golf van pulled up outside the house and a man of Eastern European appearance with dark hair got out and grabbed the animal, which had a distinctive left spot on his left paw and is microchipped.

The dog’s owner said they saw the thief jump back into the passenger’s seat and yell at the driver to speed away.

Call police on 101or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.