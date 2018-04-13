Dog owner speaks out about Wraysbury theft

A family has spoken out after their beloved pet dog Mia was stolen on Monday night.

Adam Harcup, 44, had let three-year-old Mia, a Bichon Frise at about 9.45pm to go to the toilet, as he does every night.

She uses the green space in front of his flat in Old Mill Lane, Wraysbury.

He turned to walk back the front door and said Mia was just 10 feet away.

But when he looked back she was not there and he noticed she had walked a little further down the grass.

At this point he saw a dark coloured VW Golf pull up.

A man of Eastern European appearance with dark hair got out and grabbed the animal.

Adam said he and wife Lucy as well as three children Bradley, 15, Jayden, six and 18-month-old Elsie are all missing their ‘lovely dog’.

“It is really hitting my eldest son the hardest, it is his dog really and she sleeps on his bed every night,” said Adam.

“He suffers from a bit of mental health issues so Mia is like a child support dog.”

Mia is white with a distinctive black spot on her right side.

Karen Harding, a Dog Lost coordinator for the area, is helping the family by producing posters in the hope of finding Mia.

“Every dog is important to get back but this one plays a particular role in a child’s life,” she said.

“Because the police are so stretched they aren’t able to go to every dog theft, that is where we come in.

“It is a nationwide problem that people steal dogs, especially small ones.”

Advice has been issued by a Dog Lost coordinator for the area, urging owners to not leave dogs outside by themselves, even locked in gardens or tied up to a shop.

Another theft took place between 6pm and midnight at a house in Stanwell Road, Horton.

The owner had let their four-year-old black and white Pug into the front garden to go to the toilet but when they went to let it back in it had vanished.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.