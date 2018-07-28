Kayak fishermen raise money at charity event

Kayak fishermen from 11 different countries descended on RK Leisure to take part in an international event that raised £1,000 for charity.

More than 70 kayak fishermen from across the world come to compete to The London International Kayak Fishing Festival between Friday, June 8 – Sunday, June 10.

Visitors to the Staines Road venue fished in the 11 different fishing lakes which cover 550 acres of land.

As winner of the event, Lars Lundberg from Sweden will join the Hobie European kayak fishing team and take part in the Hobie World Kayak fishing championships in 2019.

Money raised was from the sale of ‘mega raffle’ tickets and it went to the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

Rainbow Trust is a national charity that provides expert support to families who have a child with a life threatening illness.

Event organiser and tournament director, Ian “Dizzyfish” Harris, said: “The London International is now the unique event I always wanted it to be.”

“We are delighted that we have been able to raise funds for Rainbow Trust, which is a truly worthy cause, offering support to families who are in desperate need of it.”