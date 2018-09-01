SITE INDEX

    • Wraysbury based footwear business wins Heathrow grant

    A men’s footwear business based in Wraysbury has been named among the winners of Heathrow’s World of Opportunity grant programme.

    Vanassibara Limited will use the grant of £2,000 to attend the Pitti Uomo international trade show in Florence.

    The programme, now in its second year, sees Heathrow working in partnership with the Department for International Trade’s ‘Exporting is GREAT Campaign’ to award each SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) £2,000 to fund their trade missions as they look to expand their business abroad.

    The winners will also receive guidance from DIT (Department for International Trade) advisers.

