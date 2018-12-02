Wraysbury litter pickers clean up the village

About 30 litter pickers, including the newly elected Datchet councillor David Cannon, met to clean up the village on Sunday.

The group, who were kitted out with gloves and high visibility vests, pick-up sticks and bin bags, was organised by Lynn Holden and Nick Carter.

They met at 10am and spent two hours scouring Wraysbury for rubbish and recyclable waste.

The rubbish was disposed of at a Royal Borough tip.