Wraysbury players to perform Dick Whittington pantomime

The pantomime Dick Whittington is coming to the village this month.

It will be performed by the Wraysbury Players at the village hall from Thursday, January 24-Saturday, January 26.

The story tells the tale of orphan Dick Whittington who goes to London to seek his fortune accompanied by his cat, Tommy.

Dick Whittington is being played by Bev Budd and the cat by Bethany Foster, a 12-year-old student at Trevelyan Middle School, Windsor.

Henry Perez, a member of Wraysbury Players said: Wraysbury Players portrayal of Dick Whittington provides the platform for the performers and audience to bond together as one.

“Enjoying and laughing in the flowing banter, in booing the villain and cheering the hero. Oh yes it does.”

Performances are at 7.30pm each evening with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are £8 and can be bought online at wraysburyplayersboxoffice.ecwid.com or by calling on 0800 772 3614.