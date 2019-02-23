Adults and children take part in winter litter pick

More than 50 children and adults took part in a ‘winter litter pick-up’ on Sunday.

The clean-up of Wraysbury village between 10am and noon was organised by Lynn Holden and Nick Carter.

Armed with pick-up sticks donated by Wraysbury Village Trust and wearing hi-vis vests, the groups set-out to fill black bags of general waste and clear bags for recyclable items.

A ‘Horton Pick-up’ organised by Carly Ann Gibbons went ahead at the same time.

Refuse from both litter-picks was disposed of in skips obtained from the Royal Borough by Cllr Colin Rayner (Conservative, Horton and Wraysbury).

Lynn was ‘delighted with the fantastic turnout’ and the ‘happy, enthusiastic rapport’ of volunteers.