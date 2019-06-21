Winners of poster competition for children announced 

Winners of a children's poster design competition were announced at Wraysbury Primary School on Tuesday, June 11.

The subject of the poster was to ‘encourage dog walkers to bag it, tie it and bin it after their dogs foul’.

It was Mr Pat McFadden from Wraysbury who had the idea of running the competition after his dog became ill when it ate faeces left by another dog.

Henry Perez, also from Wraysbury made the competition a reality with the support of Wraysbury and Horton Parish Councils and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Royal Borough Deputy Mayor Cllr Gary Muir attended the presentation and presented the prizes.

The winning posters will be displayed around Wraysbury and Horton.

Henry said: “All the children that entered the competition with their poster designs have shown great interest and imagination.”

He added: “Hopefully the posters will now encourage dog walkers to bag it, tie it and bin it after their dogs foul in public places.

Competition winners were:



Under four years:

1. Lola Verity. Age 3

2. Maria Neag Age 3

3. Maggie-Mae Loveridge Age 3

All at Pumpkins Pre School Horton



Four to six years:

1. Tobias Newton-Seddiquin age 6

Wraysbury Primary School

2. Charlotte Ford age 6 Wraysbury Beavers

3. Rosanna Buckland age 4 Pumpkins Pre School Wraysbury



Seven to 10 years:

1. Emily Hassell, aged nine, Wraysbury Cubs

2. Aaron Sharma-Smith, aged 10, Wraysbury Primary School

3. Ella Hughes, aged 10, Wraysbury Primary School

12-16 years:

1. Martha Peacock aged, 12, Churchmead School

2. Emily Atkins, aged 14, Wraysbury Rangers

3. Ella Seear, aged 15, Wraysbury Explorers



The overall Competition Winner was Emily Hassell, aged 9, Wraysbury Cubs.