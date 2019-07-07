Mother and son tackle cycle challenge for Pancreatic Cancer UK

A mother and son will be peddling The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of their sister and aunt, Sarah Fuller, who died of the disease in January 2016.

Linda Madeley, 54, and James Houlton, 16, will tackle the challenge on Sunday, August 4.

Sarah’s 16-year-old son, Daniel Fuller, will also be joining the team.

Linda said: “As a mum in her 40s with two young teenagers, Sarah was taken from us by pancreatic cancer far too soon.

“We know survival rates for pancreatic cancer haven’t improved in over 40 years.

“If we can help raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK’s research into finding a cure or improved treatments then we can help save other families from losing their loved ones too soon.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ Team/LindaandJames to show your support.