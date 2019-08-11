Wrayfest 2019 to return with new location

A family music festival in the village is returning to a new location this year.

Wrayfest has applied to the Royal Borough to hold the one-day family music event in The Green on Saturday, September 14 from 1pm to 7pm.

The festival is organised by the Wraysbury Village residents, providing an opportunity for live artists from the area to showcase their talent.

The organising committee has also applied to the Royal Borough to oversee ‘regulated entertainment’ like recorded and live music outdoors, from noon to 7pm, as well as the supply of alcohol during the same hours.

The last day for representations is Monday, September 2. Visit bit.ly/2GVgEgJ to view the application and www.wrayfest.co.uk for festival details.