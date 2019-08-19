Wraysbury drain cleaned up by volunteers

Volunteers worked together in a bid to restore Wraysbury drain to ‘its original beauty and purpose’ on Sunday, August 4.

The drain is a 2.5-mile stretch running from Horton Brook, near Wraysbury Railway Station, to Hythe End, where it joins the Thames.

The group of 40 helpers was organised by the Drain Restoration Action Group, formed in Sept-ember by Garry Fitch and Jenny Strange.

A particularly overgrown part of the drain the group wants to res-tore is The Splash, replacing weeds with ducks and wildlife.

The clean-up began at 8.30am when Steve Hair, Mark Gowing and Nick Carter arrived with lifting equipment to clear the drain.

Volunteers then worked until 3pm, removing litter and clearing weeds.

Afterwards, Garry said: “What a fantastic turn-out from the village, everyone working in their tasks in harmony and with such laughter and rapport.

“What you achieved today goes well beyond my expectations and shows how committed everyone is to restore the drain to its original beauty and purpose.”