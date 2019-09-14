Wraysbury Players to perform at Wraysbury Village Hall

A Bride in The Hand will be performed by Wraysbury Players at Wraysbury Village Hall later this month.

Widow Katie is getting married to George, and her daughter Vickie is determined her mum’s big day will go without a hitch.

Comedy ensues when best man Eddie arrives and is repeatedly mistaken for someone he is not – including Vickie’s fiance.

When Eddie is eventually identified it is a shock to everyone.

A cast of seven seasoned Wraysbury players make up the cast along with maiden performer, Kathi Stocker, 19, from Austria who came to England last September and works as an au pair.

The production is being directed by husband and wife team, Lesley and Jim Minter who have been members of Wraysbury Players for over 40 years.

The play will be performed from Thursday, September 26 to Saturday, September 28.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought from www.wraysburyplayers.co.uk/ by calling the box office on 0800 772 3614 or in person at Sai News or Pennyfields - both in High Street.