Volunteers clear Wraysbury drain for second time

The Drain Restoration Action Group (DRAG) picked up where it left off when a second clear-up of the Wraysbury drain took place on Sunday, September 1.

The drain is 2.5 miles long and runs from Horton Brook, near Wraysbury Railway Station, to Hythe End, where it joins the Thames. DRAG’s last blitz on the stretch took place on August 4.

The group of about 10 met at the Windmill at The Green at 9am ready and raring to go.

Kitted out with wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes and chainsaws they spread out from an area known as The Splash to the rear of the tennis courts, via the back of the Windmill.

After three hours clearing the overgrown vegetation the group stopped for tea and snacks.

DRAG was founded by Garry Fitch and Jenny Strange to restore the drain to ‘its original beauty and purpose’.

Jenny thanked everyone for their hard work and said what a difference had been made.

She said there was still much work to be done on the drain’s restoration, but that plans were in place for the next phase of the clean-up.