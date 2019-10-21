Grieving family launch petition to reduce speed limit on Wraysbury Road

More than 300 residents have signed a petition calling on the Royal Borough to cut the speed limit of the B376 Wraysbury Road near Staines from 40mph to 30mph.

The petition was launched by the family of Syed Shiraz Haider Zaidi, who was killed by a speeding vehicle when waiting to cross the road in March.

Mr Zaidi’s death is the latest in a string of serious collisions on the road. There have been three deaths and 19 serious injuries involving motorists in Horton and Wraysbury since 2005.

The petition, which reached a total of 301 signatures, closed on Wednesday, September 18, but the family are keen to continue raising awareness of the fatal consequences of speeding and are asking for the speed limit in the area to be reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

Mrs Afsheen Zaidi, speaking on behalf of Mr Zaidi’s family, said: “The success of the petition shows that the time to reduce the speed limit is now.

“It is too late for our family, but we urgently need a response from the council so that no other family has to endure the same suffering.”

The Royal Borough declined to comment.