Wraysbury Players to perform Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be performed by Wraysbury Players this month.

The performances will take place in Wraysbury Village Hall in The Green from Thursday, January 23 to Saturday, January 25.

For the second time, the village pantomime is directed by Claire Wood and Ellie Nutt, following the mother-daughter duo’s success with ‘Cinderella’ in 2018.

The family theme runs throughout the production because the chorus, comprised of local children between eight and 12 years of age, features plenty of siblings and twins.

After an impressive 45 year run with Wraysbury Players, Linda Parkinson will be performing for the final time with the group before moving to Worcestershire with her husband.

Linda’s curtain call is in the role of Fairy Wonder Wings.

Other veteran members of Wraysbury Players are participating in the show with Audrey Elliott, who founded Wraysbury Players with her husband in 1966, running the front-of-house.

Written by Ben Crocker, the pantomime tells the timeless tale of Snow White, a young princess chased out of her kingdom by her evil stepmother.

With the help of seven friendly dwarfs and her Prince Charming, they must try to defeat the wicked queen.

Refreshments will be available at the bar and there is an opportunity to pre-order a bottle of wine, served to you in the auditorium.

Evening performances begin at 7:30pm and the Saturday Matinee begins at 2:00pm. Doors open 30 minutes before the start of the production.

Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased in person at Pennyfields or Sai News in Wraysbury High Street, or through calling 0800 772 3614, or online at: wraysburyplayersboxoffice.ecwid.com/