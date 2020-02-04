Man handed 28-year jail term for stabbing four people in Wraysbury

A man has been jailed for 28 years after stabbing four people in Wraysbury.

Satya Thakor, of Normanton Road, Leicester, was found guilty by unanimous verdict of three counts of attempted murder and one count of GBH with intent at Reading Crown Court on December 16.

The 36-year-old appeared at the same court yesterday for sentencing.

Thakor attempted to murder a 58-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man at an address in Wraysbury by stabbing them several times with a knife.

He also inflicted minor stab wounds to a 30-year-old woman.

All the victims were known to him.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sunny Sokhi based at Windsor Police Station, said: “This was a brutal attack in which Thakor tried to kill several people whom he knew by repeatedly stabbing them.

“They were at home during this – in a place where they should have had every right to feel safe.

“I can only imagine how terrifying this was for his victims and what they went through that night. It is fortunate that none of them were killed, but I know that the trauma of their ordeal will stay with them for a very long time.

“It has never been clear why Thakor carried out this attack. He would not engage with our officers other than to answer ‘no comment’ during his interviews, and he refused to provide any evidence during his trial.

“He will now be spending a significant amount of time in prison. I hope that this will help his victims continue with the long process of recovery, and that they feel that justice has been done.”