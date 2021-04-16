Trial barriers in Wraysbury slow down speeding drivers

A trial traffic calming scheme is in place in Coppermill Road, Horton and Wraysbury.

The trial follows concerns of speeding and irresponsible driving on the road.

The measures in place are water-filled barriers to narrow the road. This would mean that traffic would operate on a priority give-way basis, to reduce the speed of traffic.

The number of driveways along the road limit the number of locations where the barriers can be placed.

The trial will allow any scheme to be modified or fine-tuned to reflect any issue that may arise.

The council will collect feedback from residents and compare speed survey data with data from last year.

“Coppermill Road has been the subject of numerous and regular complaints of excessive and dangerous speeding over many years,” said ward councillor David Cannon (Con).

“Whilst no scheme will please all residents and other users, the council will be reviewing the consultation results before making any final decision.”

Previous suggestions for road humps were not supported due to the perceived impact of noise and vibration.

Speed cameras or average speed cameras are also ‘not a viable option’ at the moment, as enforcement rests with the police rather than the council.

Benta Hickley, parish clerk of Horton Parish Council, said:

“In the main the residents seem to be in favour (of the barriers) and believe that they are, in general, slowing the road users and making the road safer.

“Coppermill Road is long and straight and a large proportion of road users speed along there. The villages of Horton and Wraysbury are regularly used as shortcuts for clockwise traffic on the M25 wanting to head west on the M4.

“This is particularly noticeable when the M25 is congested.

“Ideally residents would like to have seen number plate recognition and average speed cameras, but these can only be installed by the police, and would have been considerably more expensive.”

A plan of the scheme can be downloaded at: tinyurl.com/56sdjrvv