Behind closed doors racing returns to Windsor Racecourse

Racing will return to Windsor Racecourse tomorrow evening (Tuesday) for the first time since events were called off across the UK due to COVID-19.

Last week saw the steady resumption of racing behind closed doors and Windsor will follow suit tomorrow having put in protocols to ensure it can stage races safely.

The eight-race card will get underway at 5pm with the British Stallion Studs Ebf Jealott’s Hill Novice Median Auction Stakes.

The going for racing is set to be good.

The racecourse will of course remain closed to the public and all staff and racing personnel attending will have to undergo rigorous health screening before entering the course.

They will also have to adhere to new on-course protocols to maintain safety and minimise the spread of infection.

Simon Williams, executive director at Windsor Racecourse, said: “Our number one priority in starting to race behind closed doors again is the safety of all of our staff and participants, the public and the NHS.

"Working with the regulator, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), we have put in place stringent safety measures on course including a three stage health screening process; one way systems for horses and people on course and social distancing measures in areas such as the jockeys’ changing rooms.”

A video overview of the safety measures in place at all British racecourses can be viewed below.

One of the biggest events in the sporting calendar, Royal Ascot, is also set to get underway behind closed doors tomorrow (Tuesday) and will continue until Saturday (June 20).