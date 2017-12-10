Reduced service for Windsor and Eton Riverside Railway Station following level crossing crash

05:26PM, Sunday 10 December 2017
Services to and from Windsor and Eton Riverside Railway Station were disrupted today following a crash at a level crossing.
According to train operator South Western Railway it was forced to run a ‘very limited amount of trains’ at the station after an accident early this morning near tracks between Staines and Windsor.
A rail replacement bus service has been rolled out to ease congestion.
