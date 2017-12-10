Sun, 10
2 °C
Mon, 11
3 °C
Tue, 12
3 °C
SECTION INDEX

Reduced service for Windsor and Eton Riverside Railway Station following level crossing crash

Reduced service for Windsor and Eton Riverside Railway Station following level crossing crash

Services to and from Windsor and Eton Riverside Railway Station were disrupted today following a crash at a level crossing.

According to train operator South Western Railway it was forced to run a ‘very limited amount of trains’ at the station after an accident early this morning near tracks between Staines and Windsor.

A rail replacement bus service has been rolled out to ease congestion.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved