Appeal after New Year’s attack leaves woman with fractured skull

Police are appealing for information after a New Years attack in Windsor left a woman with a broken skull.

Officers were called to The Boom Bar, in Goswell Hill, at about 2am on New Year’s Day after a fight broke out on the dance floor between a group of two men and two women and the victim's friends.

It left a 21-year-old woman needing treatment at Wexham Park Hospital for a fractured skull.

She has since been discharged from the John Radcliffe Hospital, where she transferred to receive treatment.

Four people were arrested on Monday, January 1 in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and have since been released on investigation.

Detective Constable Michele Green said: “This was an altercation which resulted in the victim sustaining a serious head injury.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the bar at the time and witnessed the altercation.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.