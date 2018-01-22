Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to marry at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle is set to host another royal wedding this year after Buckingham Palace announced Princess Eugenie will marry her long-term boyfriend at St George’s Chapel.

The Queen’s granddaughter will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank in autumn after the pair announced their engagement in Nicaragua earlier this month.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank.

“Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.

“The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle are due to marry at St George’s Chapel on May, 19.