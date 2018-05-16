Police help Windsor's rough sleepers clear their belongings before Royal Wedding

Homeless people in Windsor have been given the option to put their belongings into storage during the Royal Wedding.

Police officers were spotted helping rough sleepers in the High Street put their bedding into sealed plastic bags.

The force says it has set up a voluntary scheme which allows homeless people to store their goods at the Windsor Homeless Project, in Victoria Street, until after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Our officers have been assisting with transport of belongings, however this is entirely voluntary to ensure the safety of the homeless community.

“We will continue to engage and work in partnership to support the communities of Windsor.

“The Royal Wedding is a national celebration and everyone is welcome.”