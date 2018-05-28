Spectacular electrical storms spotted across Maidenhead and Windsor

Spectacular electrical storms have been spotted across Maidenhead and Windsor over the past two evenings.

On Friday the Met Office issued a yellow weather alert warning people of the likelihood of heavy showers and thunderstorms over the bank holiday weekend.

And after temperatures reached above 25 degrees on Saturday, streaks of lightning soon broke out across the borough.

Flashes of light could be seen above Berkshire House, in Queen Street, on Saturday evening.

The impressive displays continued the following day, with footage shot in Dedworth and above Dawson’s Auctioneers in Maidenhead capturing the night sky lit up by lightning.

The Met Office says the UK has been struck by lightning more than 60,000 times in 24 hours.

Email davidl@baylismedia.co.uk to share your pictures of the electrical storms.