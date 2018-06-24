Man charged with Windsor Leisure Centre sexual offences

A 20-year-old man has been charged with exposure and sexual assault in Windsor.

Police arrested Bieni Stoica, of Pentland Road, Slough, on Thursday in connection with two incidents in which a man was seen exposing himself in a changing room and inappropriately touching a woman while she was swimming at Windsor Leisure Centre.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, June 17.

Police charged him with one count of sexual assault and one count of exposure yesterday.

He will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.