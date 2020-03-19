LIVE: Latest coronavirus news from across East Berkshire

5.47pm

A pub in Wargrave is set to start a food takeaway service in a bid to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The collection service at The Bull is set to launch on Tuesday, March 24.

5.10pm:

The organisers of the Holyport Village Show have cancelled their spring meeting on Friday, April 3.

Updates on the village show itself is to be confirmed. The show is scheduled for Saturday September 12, 2020 at 2pm.

5:00pm:

4:50pm:

The Marlow Schools Eco Conference has been postponed. It was due to take place on March 26. The conference was set to be the first of its kind in the area. The organisers are seeking to rearrange to a future date.

4.45pm:

The Charity Youth Concert due to take place at All Saints Church in Marlow on Saturday (March 21), has been called off.

The Rotary Club will still make a donation to the performers - the Chiltern Music Academy - despite the cancellation, and it is hoped the event can go ahead as normal next year.

For a ticket refund, contact the person or organisation you purchased them from.

3.15pm:

In view of the current situation with regard to coronavirus, Bray Senior Citizens Club regrets to announce that all meetings will be cancelled for the foreseeable future.

3.09pm:

Slough council reassures residents

Slough Borough Council has reassured residents that they will continue to provide all essential services as normal – although some council events have been postponed or cancelled to focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

The registration service will continue to operate to record births, deaths and marriages. However, their assistance with the European Settlement Scheme is suspended until further notice.

In a joint statement yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, leader of the council James Swindlehurst and chief executive Josie Wragg said: "It is now clear that the coronavirus pandemic is set to challenge us all in ways we have never experienced before.

"With all the uncertainty one thing is for sure, we will need to work together and help each other wherever and whenever we can.

"Our services, including social care, waste and children’s services, have well-developed plans that will ensure our most vulnerable residents get the support they need in the coming weeks and months."

The council also confirmed that from today (Friday) Slough concessionary bus pass holders will be able to use public transport for free 24 hours a day.

This will remain place for three months.

2.17pm:

Royal Windsor Horse Show, which was due to take place in the grounds of Windsor Great Park from May 13-17, has been cancelled.

1.14pm:

The Maidenhead branch of a house building firm has announced it will donate all of the money it usually gives to community groups to those that specifically help the elderly in response to the virus outbreak.

Persimmon Homes, which has an office in Norden Road, donates money to good causes every month through its Community Champions scheme.

However, with many over-70s at risk from COVID-19, it has decided to use the money to exclusively support groups that work with the elderly.

This will come into effect next month.

12.55pm:

Buckinghamshire Council has revealed a series of political arrangements following the Government’s decision to delay the local elections for a year over the coronavirus outbreak.

The elections, which were set to take place in May, have now been postponed to May 2021.

Martin Tett, shadow leader of Buckinghamshire Council said that while there are still details to sort, the new council will begin on Wednesday, April 1.

In line with guidance from the Government, all 202 shadow authority councillors are set to take their positions as councillors at Buckinghamshire Council from Wednesday, April 1 until May 2021.

The shadow executive members will also form the new council’s cabinet, until May 2021, while the council’s new constitution will be initiated on April 1, with new committees being established.

The Government is set to introduce emergency rules which will allow committees to hold virtual meetings for a temporary time.

Cllr Tett said: "While we are taking sensible steps to ensure political continuity for the new Council, I know some councillors had made personal decisions not to stand for election this year. It will of course be open to them to stand down as they planned or alternatively consider staying on for an additional year. Once we know what those councillors want to do, we can finalise our proposals.

"I have spoken with both the Lib Dem and Labour Leaders. We are all agreed that this is not the time for party politics. We all share the commitment to best serve the residents, businesses and communities of Buckinghamshire at this time of crisis. We remain in regular dialogue with Government and expect to confirm all legislative and other changes required as soon as possible."

11.40am:

Some sad news breaking this morning. A third coronavirus patient who was being cared for at Wexham Park Hospital has died.

11:30am:

The Royal Borough is waiving library fines and listing a collection of online reading resources to help keep people entertained and informed while social distancing.

Libraries in the borough are closed until further notice, following Government advice.

11.15am:

The pay and display car park at Cookham Moor is now free after the National Trust opened up its parks, commons and moors across the country for the public to enjoy free of charge.

Those looking for something to do outdoors (while keeping a safe distance from others) can enjoy a stroll or dog walk through Cock Marsh or along the river for no fee.

10.35am:

Windsor Guildhall will shut its doors to many for several months as a result of the outbreak.

This morning, the Royal Borough announced that the venue will not be taking new bookings until September.

Weddings that are already booked to take place in that time can still go ahed, but under 'reduced circumstances'.

Those who are affected are being contacted by the Royal Borough.

10.10am:

Many events across the area have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To see what has been called off in you area, follow the links below. Our lists are constantly being updated so be sure to keep checking back.

9.05am:

The lead article in this week's Maidenhead Advertiser - members of the community join together to help the most vulnerable during the outbreak.

