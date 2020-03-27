WATCH: Royal Borough and Slough residents Clap for Carers

Supportive residents from across the Royal Borough and Slough showed their appreciation for the NHS by taking part in the Clap for Carers last night (Thursday).

Across the nation, well-wishers took to their driveways, windowsills and balconies in unison to put their hands together for the NHS staff and carers working hard to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Residents from around the area have sent in footage of them and their neighbours joining in the 8pm round of applause. If you have a video you would like to send in, email it to news@baylismedia.co.uk

Watch the videos below to see how the clapping went around the area.

Shazia Haniff and other residents at Wexham Green showing their support for the NHS. pic.twitter.com/3CC119XuId — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) March 27, 2020

This one is slightly different from Brian Savage. He turned his house blue as a way of paying tribute to the NHS - top work Brian! pic.twitter.com/9KfguQRJMN — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) March 27, 2020

Some good whooping in this one from Jeanne Lewistiff. pic.twitter.com/4lQ0jgEMtw — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) March 27, 2020