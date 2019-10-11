Ascot man convicted of driving whilst disqualified

A man from Ascot has been convicted of driving whilst disqualified and failing to appear at court after a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Max William Coopey, 18, of The Burlings, Ascot, was seen driving along Burleigh Road on October 19 last year at about 7.15pm.

He also had no valid third party insurance.

He was charged with driving whist disqualified and driving without insurance in April 2019.

Coopey was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court at 9.30am on Wednesday but did not appear until 11am.

He was then charged with failing to appear and admitted the charge. He was found guilty by a district judge of the driving offences.

Coopey will be sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 29.

Investigating officer, PC John Daltrey, of the Bracknell Neighbourhood team, said: “Disqualified drivers pose a serious risk to the public and we will positively pursue a conviction to ensure the safety of the public is maintained.

“Those who flagrantly disregard the law, regardless of their background or circumstances, will be brought to justice.”