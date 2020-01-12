Pair jailed for drug offences in Ascot

Two men have been jailed for drug offences in Ascot.

David Baker, 62, of Park Drive, Ascot, and Mark Haime, 48, of North Street, Winkfield, appeared for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Monday, January 6.

The pair were charged with drug offences following a warrant that was executed in Bagshot Road, Ascot, on July 11 last year where police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash.

Baker pleaded guilty on October 7 to one count of conspiracy to supply a controlled class A drug, cocaine, and one count of conspiracy to conceal/disguise/covert/transfer/remove criminal property.

He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison and also received a Serious Crime Prevention Order lasting for five years which will commence on his release from prison.

Haime pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply a class A drug, cocaine, and one count of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property at a previous hearing in October.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Alexandra Horne said: “This case is an incredible example of a successful collaborative effort undertaken by multiple teams from Thames Valley Police.

“The investigation was led and managed by Windsor and Maidenhead Area CID who have all worked tirelessly to secure this positive result.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to the identification, disruption and prosecution of organised crime groups who are causing serious harm to the public.

“We are determined to identify and seize all assets and property purchased with the proceeds of this enterprise so that these individuals do not continue to benefit from the profits of these illegal activities.

“Thames Valley Police’s new campaign True Costs is highlighting and exploring the devastating harm of drug use on our communities.

“The effects of the drugs market are significant and far reaching.

“If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”