Road closed following a collision in Ascot

12:34PM, Wednesday 29 January 2020
Thames Valley Police are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A332, Swinley Road in Ascot.
The road near to the junction with Kings Ride has been closed and officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
More updates to follow.
