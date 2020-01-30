Man dies following Ascot traffic collision

A 35-year-old man has died following a road collision in Ascot.

At about 10.35am yesterday (Wednesday) a collision occurred between a grey Honda Civic and a white DAF lorry on A332 Swinley Road, near the junction with Blanes Lane.

The driver of the Honda Civic, who was from Bagshot, died at the scene. The lorry driver received minor injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Investigating officer PC Jess Barker said: “Very tragically, a 35-year-old man from Bagshot died at the scene of this collision. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage and was in the area at around the time of the collision, to please check this and contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200032497.”