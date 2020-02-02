Family pays tribute to man killed in car crash in Ascot

The family of a man who died following a fatal road traffic collision in Ascot have paid tribute to him.

Tom Oldman, 35, from Bagshot in Surrey died when his car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A332 Swinley Road Ascot, on Wednesday.

In a statement released by police, his family said:

“Tom and his wife Lucy had just celebrated their two year wedding anniversary.

“He was a dearly loved husband, son and brother.

“Tom was an incredibly loving friend who was extremely sociable, and a cherished member of his church, Christchurch in Woking.

“The community in which Tom lived will deeply miss his brilliant banter, his quick wit, and the kindness and generosity he showed for those in need.

“Tom's friendship and love touched the lives of many, and his absence has left a huge void in our lives.”