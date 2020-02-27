CCTV released after courier fraud in Ascot

Police have issued CCTV and crime prevention advice after a pensioner was scammed in a courier fraud in Ascot.

At around 10.30am on December 18, the victim, a man in his eighties, received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer. They said they were working on an investigation that involved a local bank branch.

After several phone conversations, the victim was asked to withdraw money from his account and hand over the money to a courier.

A man came to the victim’s home in Station Hill to collect the money between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on the same day.

Thames Valley Police would like to speak to the man featured in the CCTV.

Investigating officer PC Dominik Lennard, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “If you recognise the man in this CCTV video, or believe it could be you, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact the police using their online form, by calling 101 quoting reference number 43190395136, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The following advice has been issued by the police: