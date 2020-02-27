SITE INDEX

    • CCTV released after courier fraud in Ascot

    Adrian Williams

    CCTV footage released of man wanted in connection with fraud in Station Hill, Ascot

    Police have issued CCTV and crime prevention advice after a pensioner was scammed in a courier fraud in Ascot. 

    At around 10.30am on December 18, the victim, a man in his eighties, received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer. They said they were working on an investigation that involved a local bank branch.

    After several phone conversations, the victim was asked to withdraw money from his account and hand over the money to a courier.

    A man came to the victim’s home in Station Hill to collect the money between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on the same day.

    Thames Valley Police would like to speak to the man featured in the CCTV. 

    Investigating officer PC Dominik Lennard, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “If you recognise the man in this CCTV video, or believe it could be you, please come forward.”

    Anyone with information can contact the police using their online form, by calling 101 quoting reference number 43190395136, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    The following advice has been issued by the police:

    • Never tell anyone your PIN number.
    • Never give personal information or bank account details to anyone over the phone
    • Never hand over your card, money or valuables to someone at the door.
    • If someone comes to your door claiming to be a police officer, always ask to see their identification. Close the door and call 101 to check they are genuine.
    • If you are unsure if the call is genuine, hang up and call a friend or family member and talk things through with them.
    • If you get a call from your bank or the police, make sure you know who the person is before handing over any personal details. You can do this by calling your bank (the number on the back of your card) or the police (101). Always call back on a different phone line. Scammers can keep phone lines open after pretending to hang up. So while you think you’re making a new phone call, the line is still open to the scammer, who pretends to be someone from your bank or the police.

