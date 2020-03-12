Ascot United order deep clean of ground following coronavirus scare

Ascot United has ordered a deep clean to take place at its ground today (Thursday) following a coronavirus scare.

On Wednesday, the club was informed by Southall FC that one of the travelling fans who attended the match at The Racecourse on Saturday had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The club immediately informed Public Health England, which advised that the risk of exposure was low.

Ascot United cleaned the area thoroughly on Sunday before being made aware of the possible risk, but have agreed with Public Health England to conduct a further deep clean today ahead of re-opening the site.

The ground is expected to be reopened for public activities on Saturday.