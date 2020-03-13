Teenager robbed by masked man in Ascot

A 17-year-old boy was robbed by a masked man in Ascot last Saturday (March 7).

At around 6.50pm last Saturday, the victim was walking along Mill Ride when he was approached by the offender.

The offender demanded cash from the victim and told him to show the contents of his wallet. The victim complied and the suspect took cash from him and walked away in the direction of Fernbank Road.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The offender is described as a white man, of slim build, 6ft 2ins tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a hoodie and a black face mask in two parts at the time of the offence.

Investigating officer, PC Victoria McNicholas, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a disturbing experience for the victim.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to come forward.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200078437.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”