Road closed due to serious collision in Ascot

01:32PM, Wednesday 25 March 2020
Thames Valley Police is on the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A329 in Ascot.
The road is closed in both directions between Buckhurst Road and Whitmore Lane and will remain so for several hours.
Police have asked everyone to avoid the area and find an alternative route
