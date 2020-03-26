Appeal for witnesses after man killed in motorcycle crash in Ascot

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was killed when his blue Suzuki motorbike crashed into a tree in Ascot yesterday (Wednesday).

The incident occurred at around 11.50am on the A329, London Road, Sunninghill near to Tittenhurst Park.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The rider's next of kin have been informed and will be given specialist support by trained officers.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matthew Cadmore of the Roads Policing Unit based in Taplow, said: “Sadly a man riding a motorbike died following this collision.

“We don’t believe that any other vehicle was involved but we do believe it will have been witnessed by other motorists in the area at the time.

“We would especially like to see any dash-cam footage from the area at this time.

“It would also be useful to talk to anyone who saw the motorbike being driven before the collision.

“If you have any information or footage that could help with this investigation, please call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 333 (25/3).”