Family pays tribute to father who died in Ascot crash

Tributes have been paid to a father who died in a fatal collision in Ascot.
Jean-Marcel Santos died on Wednesday, March 25, on the A329, London Road, Sunninghill near to Tittenhurst Park when a blue Suzuki motorbike collided with a tree.
The 38-year-old died at the scene.
In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, his family said: “SANTOS, Jean-Marcel (Jay) passed away Wed 25th March.
“Our much loved son, brother, nephew and father of three children will be sadly and greatly missed by his loving family & friends.
“May he rest peacefully in the arms of the Almighty God till we meet again.
“Due to the current gathering restrictions the funeral will be a private family service and a celebration of his life will be held when public ceremonies are reconvened.”
