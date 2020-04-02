SITE INDEX

Fri, 03
11 °C
Sat, 04
14 °C
Sun, 05
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Family pays tribute to father who died in Ascot crash

    Family pays tribute to father who died in Ascot crash

    Tributes have been paid to a father who died in a fatal collision in Ascot.

    Jean-Marcel Santos died on Wednesday, March 25, on the A329, London Road, Sunninghill near to Tittenhurst Park when a blue Suzuki motorbike collided with a tree.

    The 38-year-old died at the scene. 

    In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, his family said: “SANTOS, Jean-Marcel (Jay) passed away Wed 25th March. 

    “Our much loved son, brother, nephew and father of three children will be sadly and greatly missed by his loving family & friends. 

    “May he rest peacefully in the arms of the Almighty God till we meet again.

    “Due to the current gathering restrictions the funeral will be a private family service and a celebration of his life will be held when public ceremonies are reconvened.”

     

    LM

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved