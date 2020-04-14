Heathfield School donates goggles and gloves to support NHS workers

An independent school in Ascot has been donating personal protective equipment to GP surgeries and hospices in Berkshire during the coronavirus crisis.

Heathfield School gave 100 goggles and boxes of gloves to support places which are struggling to obtain PPE.

The school in London Road said they wanted to "do their bit" to support health workers.

Marina Gardiner Legge, headmistress of Heathfield School said: “We’re delighted that our pupils and staff have been so proactive in supporting the NHS during a period of national emergency. We wanted to do our bit for the cause, and would encourage other schools to do the same if they can. We can only beat this is by working together.”

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council said: “This is an impressive example of how independent schools are helping do their bit to combat the problems we are currently facing due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

"It is heart-warming to see that schools have been taking practical steps to help our NHS up and down the country by offering their equipment, facilities and time to the cause.”