Meet the army of volunteers making scrubs for NHS staff in Ascot

A fashion designer has been overwhelmed by her ‘army of volunteers’ who have been making non-surgical scrubs for NHS workers.

Scrubs Glorious Scrubs, based at Ascot Business Park in Lyndhurst Road, was set up two weeks ago by seamstress and former Royal Borough councilllor Lynda Yong.

What started as an appeal on social media to make 88 scrubs has now ‘snowballed’ into a 400-seamstress operation which has been backed by celebrities including Ross Kemp, Kirsty Gallacher and Chris Evans.

Charlotte Davey, whose role has been to raise awareness about the project, said the group have donated more than 1,0000 scrubs to Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “The scrubs are much needed, if you go into a COVID-19 ward you have to come out and change your scrubs and put them in the wash. So on a 12-hour shift you might change five times, so that is why they are in desperate need.”

Fabric donated to the scrub hub is dropped off at Ascot Business Park where volunteers can pick it up to make their scrubs. Volunteers make their scrubs at home then post them back or drop them off.

“We have sewers aged five to 95, people are asking if they can help who have not sewn in 10 years, we have costume designers in the West End, two completely different ends of the scale which is awesome, “ added Charlotte.

Chris Evans’ son Noah, aged 11, has made it his mission to fundraise for the cause and has been sleeping out in his garden for one month to raise money for fabric.

A Just Giving page he has raised more than £17,000.

(Noah Evans, 11, and his dad Chris)

Lynda added: “I have been so overwhelmed by the wonderful army of volunteers who we are working with on this.

“The response from the initial request has been truly incredible. From the first request of 88 we are now on our way to 2000.

“A lot of these people are self-isolating or live alone and it has made them feel that they are contributing to their local amazing NHS hospital trust and gives them a real sense of community in this unprecedented times"

Scrubs Glorious Scrubs also thanked businesses for their fabric donations including retailer John Lewis, Catherine Prevost and Royal couturier Stewart Parvin.

Visit www.gloriousscrubs.com for more information about the group and www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nodge-evans-28 to donate to Noah’s cause.