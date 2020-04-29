Witness appeal launched after man dies in traffic collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his fifties died following a traffic collision near Ascot yesterday (Tuesday).

At about 5.40pm the man was driving in a blue Kia Picanto on the A332 Swinley Road towards Ascot.

The driver crossed the carriageway onto the opposite side and then collided with a tree.

The man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.

It is not believed that there were any other vehicles involved in the collision.

Investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This tragic collision occurred in the early evening, and although I do not believe any other vehicles were involved, I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and saw this incident to please make contact with police.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

“The man’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers at this time, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Call 101 with information, quoting reference 43200126222 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk