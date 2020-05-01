Family pay tribute to man killed Ascot crash

05:51PM, Friday 01 May 2020
James Leahy
The family of a man who died in a crash in Ascot on Tuesday have paid tribute to him.
James Leahy, 52, from Crowthorne, died at the scene following the collision on the A332 Swinley Road.
A statement from his family released by Thames Valley Police said: “James was taken from us by a sudden and tragic accident on 28 April.
“He was a kind and loving man and well-liked by everyone who knew him.
“He loved to travel and lived in Thailand for several years.
“James will be sadly missed by his wife, mum and dad, his brothers and their families and all of his friends and family here and in Thailand.
