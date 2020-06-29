Man sentenced for motor vehicle theft offences in Ascot

A man has been given a suspended sentence for theft from a motor vehicle in Ascot, and breaching a community order.

James Lee Loveridge, 38, of Liddell Way, Ascot, pleaded guilty to a count each of theft from a vehicle, attempted theft from a vehicle, theft, and breaching a community order.

The charges relate to incidents on Thursday, June 11 in Cavendish Meads in Ascot.

Loveridge was arrested and charged on Tuesday, June 16 and was convicted on Wednesday, June 17 at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

The court sentenced him to a 15-week suspended sentence for the theft offences, and a 13-week suspended sentence for breaching his community order.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Tyrone Powell of Maidenhead Police station, said: “Thames Valley Police will always investigate reports of theft from a motor vehicle, and we would always encourage the public to make reports.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance in reporting these incidents to us.

“More information on how to protect your vehicle and how to keep it safe can be found here.”