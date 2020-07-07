Royal Ascot raises £400,000 for charities

Dressing up at home and an online auction are some of the ways Royal Ascot managed to raise £400,000 for charities this year.

The annual event, which took place between Tuesday, June 16 to Saturday, June 20, was held behind closed doors due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The #StyledWithThanks campaign encouraged racing fans to dress up and share a photo on social media with prizes being awarded to the most elegant, most uplifting and most original.

Entries were judged by a panel of fashion industry experts and the initiative raised £166,000.

An online auction of rainbow-themed hats raised £24,000 and jockey Frankie Dettori signed and donated his commemorative '70th Royal Ascot win' saddlecloth which raised £30,000.

Nick Smith, director of racing & public affairs, Ascot Racecourse said: "We are delighted with the response of the public and the racing, betting and fashion industries to all the charitable initiatives that took place during and around Royal Ascot.

"The rainbow montage tribute of photos sent in as part of our #StyledWithThanks campaign will be a permanent reminder of the year when all elements of what makes Royal Ascot so special came together to support a range of national and local charities."

Charities to benefit from the fundraising include: The NationalEmergencies Trust Relief Fund, NHS Charities Together, The Care Workers Charity and the Berkshire Community Foundation Coronavirus Fund

Money was also raised through sales of the 2020 Ascot Jockey Bears, afternoon tea and sales from the new Ascot Wine Club. The jockeys riding on the final day also donated their riding fees.

Supplementing the #StyledWithThanks campaign, Betting and Gaming Council members - many of the country's leading bookmakers - generously pledged £250,000 to be distributed between Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie, The Care Workers Charity and the Berkshire Community Foundation Coronavirus Fund around an initiative that centred on the Britannia Stakes on Gold Cup Day.