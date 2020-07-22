Charters headteacher retires after 36 years at the school 

A headteacher who has worked at Charters School for 36 years will be retiring this summer.

Richard Pilgram has been at the Sunningdale school since 1984 and has been headteacher for 11 years.

After initially joining as a physics teacher he was swiftly promoted to a head of year role jus three years later, and in 1992 became the head of science.

He was promoted to deputy headteacher in 1999 and took on the role as co-headteacher, along with Martyn Parker, in 2009.

Since August 2018 he has been the sole headteacher following Mr Parker’s retirement, ‘cementing the school’s reputation as a beacon for academic excellence in the local area'.

A statement from the secondary school described Mr Pilgram as always ‘keen to nurture the talents of every student, both academically and pastorally’ which led to some ‘memorable highlights’.

It also paid tribute to his achievements, creating the PiXL Edge scheme which is a framework for developing and accrediting students, which has been adopted by hundreds of schools across the country.

Mr Pilgram said: “Teaching is the most wonderful of professions. To have had the opportunity to benefit so many individuals from within this community, makes me very proud. I will miss them all.”

Jonathan Fletcher, who is the outgoing headteacher at The Beaconsfield School will replace Mr Pilgrim.