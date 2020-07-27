Ascot drug dealer 'driven by greed' jailed for more than seven years

An Ascot man described as 'an entrusted lieutenant' for drug dealing has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Michael Gayle, 40, of Wentworth Way had a 'significant role' in an organised crime group and was pulled over by police in possession of drugs on March 3.

He was then arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs and associated money laundering offences by detectives from SEROCU (South East Organised Crime Unit).

Following his arrest, searches were conducted at his home address, a metal container which had been identified that Gayle had control of and vehicles belonging to and used by him.

Items seized during the searches included 1.7 kg of cannabis (skunk); 609 grams of cocaine; 423 grams of ketamine, £64,375.00 in cash and a number of mobile devices with one of the mobiles being an encrypted device.

Gayle plead guilty at Reading crown Court on Wednesday to one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

He also plead guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis and ketamine) and was sentenced to six years imprisonment to run concurrently.

He received an 18 month sentence to run consecutively for possession of criminal property (cash) and another 18 month sentence to run concurrently for converting criminal property.

During his sentencing the judge said Gayle's greed for money was his main motivator and described his role as 'an entrusted lieutenant'.

DI Clair Trueman, from SEROCU, said: “Gayle was a man driven by greed and he did not care about how his actions impacted the community.

“This sentence comes at the end of a lengthy investigation and we will not stop in our pursuit of organised crime groups who seek to cause misery to our communities. We worked closely with Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police throughout the investigation to ensure Gayle was stopped from causing further harm.

“Drug dealing causes significant harm in our communities and our teams are unrelenting in their pursuit of those involved.



“Tackling the supply of drugs one of the biggest priorities for SEROCU, and we continue to work tirelessly using our specialist resources to ensure that criminals do not benefit from the proceeds of crime.



“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have information on potential drug dealing, regardless of the location, to contact police by calling 101.”