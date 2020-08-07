Appeal after man stabbed at Ascot house party

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at a house party in Ascot.

The incident happened at around 1am today (Friday) at a property in Cavendish Meads, where a man in his twenties was assaulted by a number of men.

During the assault he was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ash Mohmood, of Force CID based at Maidenhead, said: “We believe that this was an isolated attack and there was no danger to the wider public.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and following a number of lines of enquiry.

“This incident happened during a house party and as such we believe it would have been witnessed by a number of people, we would ask anyone with information to please come forward.

“A scene watch is currently in place and members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we continue our enquiries.

‘Anyone with information or with any concerns should speak to our officers.

“We would encourage anyone who may have filmed this incident to please contact police with the footage and not share it online due to the distress it may cause to the victim and his family.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43200243907 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.