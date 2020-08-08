Royal Borough residents evacuated near Surrey heathland fire

The Royal Borough says it is working with the emergency services after a number of its residents were evacuated following a large heathland fire in Surrey.

The blaze at Chobam Common, near Sunningdale, started yesterday (Friday), spreading to about 150 acres at its peak, with the fire service describing it as a 'major incident'.

The Royal Borough says that it is working with Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue, who are both leading the operation.

Residents living in Heather Drive and Onslow Road, in Sunningdale, have been evacuated and are staying with family members.

Some roads leading into the borough side of the border are closed, including the B383 Chobam Road, from Onslow Road to the B386 roundabout. Access for residents is allowed, but there is no through route.

Chobam Road to the A30 London Road has restricted access.

A Royal Borough spokeswoman said: “We continue to work with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue and Surrey Police on this ongoing incident and thank everyone for their patience.

“We are aware of a number of residents in several roads that have been evacuated from their homes while the fire and rescue teams work to make the area safe.

“A rest centre is in place for anyone affected by the fire. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have encouraged all evacuated residents to stay with friends and relatives at this time which they have done.

“Please monitor our Twitter pages and those of Surrey Fire and Rescue Service to get more information and details of when it is safe to return home.”

The fire had caused Sunningdale Golf Club to be evacuated yesterday after it had also caused disruption to play at nearby Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey.

Emergency services are still advising people to avoid the area.